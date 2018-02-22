Trump Holds Gun Violence Listening Session With Cheat Sheet On How To Appear Empathetic

Yesterday, The White House held a listening session to discuss solutions for gun violence in the wake of the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Photographers captured images of the notes that President Trump was holding during the session, which appeared to give the President direction on what to say to the emotional victims who were present.

Trump's crib notes during the WH gun violence listening session: "5. I hear you" pic.twitter.com/XRI0X78b5U — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 21, 2018

Reaction from the internet was swift:

Trump was caught holding these notes, which reminded him to say: “I hear you.” You know who would have never needed that reminder? Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.#Parkland pic.twitter.com/fmr0KS7i7R — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 21, 2018

For his listening session, Trump needed cliff-notes on how to be a human. pic.twitter.com/wwMh9z5A2z — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 22, 2018

At Trump's "Listening Sesson" today….

For him to have to write down "I hear you" as one of his notes

is kind of troubling. RS — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) February 21, 2018

