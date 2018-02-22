Trump Holds Gun Violence Listening Session With Cheat Sheet On How To Appear Empathetic

5 reads Leave a comment
Yesterday, The White House held a listening session to discuss solutions for gun violence in the wake of the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
Photographers captured images of the notes that President Trump was holding during the session, which appeared to give the President direction on what to say to the emotional victims who were present.
Reaction from the internet was swift:
