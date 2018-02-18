Joe Jackson’s love child to release tell all book

For several years, there were rumors about Joe Jackson’s alleged affairs during his times on the road with the Jackson 5. Now, his “love child”, Joh’Vonnie Jackson, claims she is the product of her mother’s, Cheryle Terrel’s 25-year affair with Joe Jackson. In her book, Joh’Vonnie shares details about her childhood with her parents, and her years of rejection from her famous siblings.

