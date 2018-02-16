National
Video: Mother Of 14-Year-Old Shooting Victim Goes All The Way Off On Live Television; Demands That Trump Do Something About Guns

Karen Clark
Newsworthy

This video is hard to watch. The mother of a 14-year-old gunned down in school earlier this week is understandably emotional while demanding that the President do something to make kids safer.

 



Florida , school , shooting

