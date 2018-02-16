Video: Mother Of 14-Year-Old Shooting Victim Goes All The Way Off On Live Television; Demands That Trump Do Something About Guns

This video is hard to watch. The mother of a 14-year-old gunned down in school earlier this week is understandably emotional while demanding that the President do something to make kids safer.

A mother furiously asks President Trump to “please do something” about guns. She had just made funeral arrangements for her 14-year-old daughter, who was killed in the Florida school shooting. https://t.co/cPBjwmE6sV pic.twitter.com/S5tg02NSXa — CNN (@CNN) February 16, 2018

