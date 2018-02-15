Local
UNCF Empower Me college tour coming to Raleigh

Jodi Berry
Students taking test

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) is providing FREE career readiness skills to Raleigh and Durham area high school and college students during the UNCF Empower Me Tour (EMT).

EMT is a free, traveling workshop that provides college students an opportunity to connect with employers and hone their skills necessary to navigate 21st century careers. Students will receive expert advice on resume writing, interview techniques, personal branding and financial wellness. Representatives from various companies will also recruit on-site.

The workshop provides a platform for students to build connections with employers and mentors. The EMT travels to Raleigh-Durham on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Shaw University, Estey Hall, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

