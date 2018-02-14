Entertainment News
Chadwick Boseman And Snoop Shared A Black Panther Moment

Foxy NC Staff
Real g’s move in silence so I’m not surprised that Snoop Dogg has been sponsoring screenings for youths to go see Black Panther as many people have been since news that the movie was being made. I got to witness Chadwick Boseman and Snoop Dogg have a moment at the LA premiere of Black Panther and Chadwick put us up on a moment of their conversation.

Photos