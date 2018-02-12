Entertainment News
Lupita N’yongo & Danai Gurira Stunt Driving, Casino Scenes & Preventing Spoilers

Lupita N’yongo & Danai Gurira check Xilla Valentine for asking about spoilers from Black Panther while sharing some fun moments from their behind the scenes antics while filming. The ladies also break down their epic fight scene in the casino.

Black Panther is in theaters everywhere 2/16/2018

