Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

NeNe Leakes Gives An Update On Greg After His Health Scare

Karen Clark
7 reads
Leave a comment
Celebration For A Cure

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Yesterday, NeNe Leakes appeared with Kelly & Ryan and discussed Greg’s health after his heart issues from last year. He suffered from a very low heart rate that had doctors concerned.

 

 

14 Photos Of Beautiful Black Women Wearing Locs

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Photos Of Beautiful Black Women Wearing Locs

Continue reading 14 Photos Of Beautiful Black Women Wearing Locs

14 Photos Of Beautiful Black Women Wearing Locs

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Greg Leakes , Nene Leakes

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Celebration For A Cure
NeNe Leakes Gives An Update On Greg After…
 2 hours ago
02.07.18
President Trump Hosts Kazakh President Nazarbayev At The White House
This Video Of Trump’s Comb Over Being Undone…
 2 hours ago
02.07.18
Upstream Music Fest + Summit 2017
What The What?! Quincy Jones Says He Romanced…
 4 hours ago
02.07.18
12 photos
This Is What It Would Be Like, #IfThe70sHadTwitter
 5 hours ago
02.07.18
2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
India.Arie in a Hizzy Fit with Justin Timberlake…
 7 hours ago
02.07.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 21 hours ago
02.06.18
Super Bowl LII halftime show as seen on NBC.
Justin Timberlake Planned To Use Prince Hologram, Ditched…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Bobby Lytes Is Heartbroken After Begging…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 2 days ago
02.06.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Anais Shows Jaquae The Sunken Place…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Mathew Knowles Hints Light Skin Helped Beyoncé’s Success
 2 days ago
02.06.18
T.I. Returns Raven-Symoné’s Instagram Shade
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Photos