Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

What The What?! Quincy Jones Says He Romanced Ivanka Trump!

Karen Clark
10 reads
Leave a comment
Upstream Music Fest + Summit 2017

Source: Suzi Pratt / Getty

Well, here’s something we didn’t see coming.

Quincy Jones is saying that he dated Ivanka Trump back in 2006, according to Vulture.

An exerpt from the article publised this morning reads:

What’s stirred everything up? Is it all about Trumpism?

It’s Trump and uneducated rednecks. Trump is just telling them what they want to hear. I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy motherfucker. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him. I used to date Ivanka, you know.

Wait, really?

Yes, sir. Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter KidadaA former model and current designer, Kidada is the daughter of Jones and his ex-wife Peggy Lipton. Jones’s other daughter with Lipton is the actress Rashida Jones. Jones has five other children, with four other women., said, “Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.” I said, “No problem. She’s a fine motherfucker.” She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

14 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year’s installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don’t have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here’s a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018.

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Ivanka Trump , Quincy Jones

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Upstream Music Fest + Summit 2017
What The What?! Quincy Jones Says He Romanced…
 2 hours ago
02.07.18
12 photos
This Is What It Would Be Like, #IfThe70sHadTwitter
 2 hours ago
02.07.18
2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
India.Arie in a Hizzy Fit with Justin Timberlake…
 5 hours ago
02.07.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 19 hours ago
02.06.18
Super Bowl LII halftime show as seen on NBC.
Justin Timberlake Planned To Use Prince Hologram, Ditched…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Bobby Lytes Is Heartbroken After Begging…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 2 days ago
02.06.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Anais Shows Jaquae The Sunken Place…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Mathew Knowles Hints Light Skin Helped Beyoncé’s Success
 2 days ago
02.06.18
T.I. Returns Raven-Symoné’s Instagram Shade
 2 days ago
02.06.18
What Would Do If You Were Out Shopping…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Rihanna Helps Raise $2.3 Billion For Education
 2 days ago
02.06.18
LaMelo Ball Has Been Getting Buckets In Europe
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Photos