What The What?! Quincy Jones Says He Romanced Ivanka Trump!

Well, here’s something we didn’t see coming.
Quincy Jones is saying that he dated Ivanka Trump back in 2006, according to Vulture.
An exerpt from the article publised this morning reads:
What’s stirred everything up? Is it all about Trumpism?
It’s Trump and uneducated rednecks. Trump is just telling them what they want to hear. I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy motherfucker. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him. I used to date Ivanka, you know.
Wait, really?
Yes, sir. Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter KidadaA former model and current designer, Kidada is the daughter of Jones and his ex-wife Peggy Lipton. Jones’s other daughter with Lipton is the actress Rashida Jones. Jones has five other children, with four other women., said, “Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.” I said, “No problem. She’s a fine motherfucker.” She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.
Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics
1. Aja Evans, Team USA1 of 14
2. Elana Meyers Taylor, Team USA2 of 14
3. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Team USA3 of 14
4. Chris Kinney, Team USA4 of 14
5. Jordan Greenway, Team USA5 of 14
6. Erin Jackson, Team USA6 of 14
7. Shani Davis, Team USA7 of 14
8. Maame Biney, Team USA8 of 14
9. Kimani Griffin, Team USA9 of 14
10. Shannon-Ogbani Abeda, Eritrea10 of 14
11. Sabrina Wanjiku, Kenya11 of 14
12. Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell, Jamaica12 of 14
13. Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana13 of 14
14. Audra Segree, Jamaica14 of 14
