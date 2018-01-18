Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Black Hollywood Slays The NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

The NAACP Image Awards are one of the only awards shows that highlight and showcase Black excellence. This year, the illustrious ceremony was held on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, providing the perfect set-up for the biggest Black event of the year.

#TeamBeautiful tackled the red carpet where we spoke to Black Hollywood about Black issues like, why Black media matters, the upcoming Black Panther film and Oprah potentially running for president.

Find out their witty responses and what they wore on the carpet when you hit the play button, above.

RELATED STORIES:

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Who Rocked Their Plus Size Curves Best At The 2018 NAACP Image Awards?

Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber To Receive NAACP Image Award

NAACP Image Awards 2018 Arrivals

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

32 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards took place on Monday evening in Pasadena, California. If you thought the Sunday night dinner brought out some stylish looks, wait till you see this red carpet. See the best in Black Hollywood come out to celebrate our achievements and each other. We have all the best red carpet looks here. Click through our gallery and tell us your favorite!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 2 hours ago
01.19.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Laurel’s Father Lowkey Kidnaps Her Baby
 10 hours ago
01.19.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Give Up Hope, Quinn Is Probably…
 11 hours ago
01.19.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Getting Paid ‘Significantly Less’ Than…
 13 hours ago
01.19.18
#MeToo: Anika Noni Rose Says She Was Sexually…
 14 hours ago
01.19.18
The Tea Hath Spilleth: Kandi Burruss Says Kim…
 17 hours ago
01.19.18
Black Hollywood Slays The NAACP Image Awards Red…
 19 hours ago
01.19.18
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BLIGE
Diddy Says He Wants To Buy The Carolina…
 21 hours ago
01.18.18
Oprah, Ava DuVernay & Storm Reid Are Cover…
 22 hours ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 23 hours ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 23 hours ago
01.18.18
2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access
Birdman Ordered To Turn Over Keys To Miami…
 24 hours ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Jackée Harry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot: ‘It’s Happening…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Photos