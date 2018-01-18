Black Moms Matter: Biggest Waste Of Money Spent On Your Kid

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/18/18- What’s the biggest waste of money you’ve ever spent on your kid? For Sherri, it was the gifts she bought for Jeffrey’s dad because he still took her to court! She also thinks she lost money on sending her son to private school when he said his favorite subject was lunch and recess!

