Raleigh makes the cut: One of 20 finalists for second Amazon headquarters

Amazon announced today, it narrowed the list of potential sites for its second headquarters to 20 locations, and Raleigh made to cut. Amazon could potentially spend about $5 billion where it builds its second headquarters that will employ 50,000. Wherever Amazon winds up, the move will make an important impact on the local real estate market, transportation and commuting.

The remaining 20 places are:

Atlanta

Austin, Texas

Boston

Chicago

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas

Denver

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Miami

Montgomery County, Md.

Nashville, Tenn.

Newark, N.J.

New York City

Northern Virginia

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Raleigh, N.C.

Toronto

Washington, D.C.

