Raleigh makes the cut: One of 20 finalists for second Amazon headquarters

Amazon announced today, it narrowed the list of potential sites for its second headquarters to 20 locations, and Raleigh made to cut. Amazon could potentially spend about $5 billion where it builds its second headquarters that will employ 50,000. Wherever Amazon winds up, the move will make an important impact on the local real estate market, transportation and commuting.
The remaining 20 places are:
Atlanta
Austin, Texas
Boston
Chicago
Columbus, Ohio
Dallas
Denver
Indianapolis
Los Angeles
Miami
Montgomery County, Md.
Nashville, Tenn.
Newark, N.J.
New York City
Northern Virginia
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Raleigh, N.C.
Toronto
Washington, D.C.
