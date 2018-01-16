National
Would You Like To Be Featured On The HGTV Show “House Hunters Family?”

Karen Clark
The HGTV show House Hunters Family is casting in Raleigh. HGTV is looking for outgoing families who are passionate about their search for a new home and want to share their experience on Television.

This series takes viewers behind the scenes as the whole family decides which home is best.

We’re looking for fun personalities and interesting stories. Ideal candidates should have children between the ages of 7 and 15.  If your kids are excited and opinionated about your move, we want to meet you!

We are currently casting NATIONWIDE!

If you’re interested in appearing on the show or know someone who fits the above description, APPLY!

family , HGTV , Houshunters

Photos