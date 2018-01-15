National
Memory Lane: Let’s Revisit The Star-Studded “King Holiday” Music Video

Karen Clark
Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Source: Bettmann / Getty

The King Dream, Chorus and Holiday Crew paid tribute to civil rights, activist Martin Luther King Jr. King’s Dream was inspired by a non-violent movement for justice and equality for all. In 1986 some of the biggest names in Black Music united to help in the effort to get  Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday declared a national holiday. El DeBarge, Full Force, Grand Master Melle Mel, Whitney Houston, New Edition, Kurtis Blow, Staci Lattisaw, Stephanie Mills, Run-DMC, James “J.T. Taylor” Taylor, Teena Marie, Lisa Lisa and Whodini participated in the recording.

The project was spearheaded by King’s youngest son, Dexter Scott King. Proceeds from the single raised money for the King Foundation.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Photos