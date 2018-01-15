Listen To Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Speech At Duke University In 1964

13 reads Leave a comment
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at Duke in Page Auditorium Nov. 13, 1964. The speech came ten days after President Lyndon Johnson’s landslide victory over Sen. Barry Goldwater. Johnson had signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 into law that summer.
FAB FINDS: 21 Fitness Items To Help You Work Those Curves Into Shape
20 photos Launch gallery
FAB FINDS: 21 Fitness Items To Help You Work Those Curves Into Shape
1. LANE BRYANT LIVI SCULPTING LEGGINGS1 of 20
2. BCG PLUS GEAR2 of 20
3. HANDLZ GLOVES3 of 20
4. SPLASH WITH RUE4 of 20
5. BACK TO YOUR ROOTS5 of 20
6. PRIMARK SPORTS BRA6 of 20
7. TIGHTS PRESNTDBY VELMA CANADAY7 of 20
8. RUNGIRRRL LEGGINGS8 of 20
9. SKIRT SPORTS TAKE FIVE TANK9 of 20
10. MERRELL OUTDOORS JACKET10 of 20
11. GET NIKE'D UP11 of 20
12. FLIPBELT CROP PANTS12 of 20
13. SPORT HIJAB HOODIE13 of 20
14. SOUL CYCLE AND AVIATOR NATION COLLABSource:Courtesy of Aviator Nation 14 of 20
15. COOL DOWN GEAR15 of 20
16. THE PERFECT LOUNGE BRA16 of 20
17. BIKER SHORTS17 of 20
18. SWOOSH TO THE NEXT ACTIVITY18 of 20
19. SHEFIT ULTIMATE SPORTS BRA19 of 20
20. CURVES GALORE20 of 20
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours