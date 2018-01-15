Local
Home > Local

Listen To Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Speech At Duke University In 1964

Karen Clark
13 reads
Leave a comment
Dr. Martin Luther King...

Source: PA Images / Getty

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at Duke in Page Auditorium Nov. 13, 1964. The speech came ten days after President Lyndon Johnson’s landslide victory over Sen. Barry Goldwater. Johnson had signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 into law that summer.

 

 

Fashion To Figure Plus Size Get The Look

FAB FINDS: 21 Fitness Items To Help You Work Those Curves Into Shape

20 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: 21 Fitness Items To Help You Work Those Curves Into Shape

Continue reading FAB FINDS: 21 Fitness Items To Help You Work Those Curves Into Shape

FAB FINDS: 21 Fitness Items To Help You Work Those Curves Into Shape

The holiday season is over. Classes are back in session and the grind is back in full swing. You may have fallen off your work-out routine or need to start one with the freshness of the new year. Get motivated with these 21 pieces of work out gear for plus-size women that will have you feeling suited up in all the right places on your journey to fitness.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Duke University , Jr. , Martin Luther King

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jennifer Lawrence Bill Murray
Bill Murray Hits The Mark As The ‘Bannon…
 1 day ago
01.14.18
Special Screening Of Open Road Films' 'Spotlight' - Arrivals
Video: Tia Mowry Shares Her Gender Reveal With…
 2 days ago
01.13.18
2017 Inspire A Difference Honors Event
Stop What You’re Doing And Watch The Trailer…
 3 days ago
01.12.18
Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 2017
Seal Tries To Walk Back His Attacks On…
 3 days ago
01.12.18
11 items
Best of Black Hair At The 23rd Annual…
 3 days ago
01.12.18
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 3 days ago
01.12.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 3 days ago
01.12.18
Mary J Blige Celebrates Birthday With Star On…
 3 days ago
01.12.18
LeToya Luckett Eases Into Her Role As Stepmother…
 4 days ago
01.12.18
He Tried It! Seal Takes Shots at Oprah…
 4 days ago
01.12.18
Why Taraji P. Henson Decided To Tell The…
 4 days ago
01.12.18
69 items
Star Transformation: Mary J. Blige
 4 days ago
01.12.18
Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
New Music Envogue-Hot or Not
 4 days ago
01.11.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
Photos