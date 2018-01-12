Seal Tries To Walk Back His Attacks On Oprah

Seal decided to jump on Instagram earlier this week and imply that Oprah knew about Harvey Weinstein’s creepy behavior in Hollywood, but decided to remain quiet.

First of all, why is Seal trying to start beef with Oprah of allllll people???

After some internet backlash, Seal recorded a Facebook video to try to clear things up.

According to LoveBScott.com, “He explains that he wasn’t calling out Oprah for her past friendship with Harvey Weinstein — he was just making social commentary on the state of Hollywood and hypocrites who support the #MeToo movement. He also goes on to assure is Blackness and calls out Fox News and Stacey Dash for trying to turn his stance into a negative.”

Ok, Seal.

