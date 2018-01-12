Entertainment News
Seal Tries To Walk Back His Attacks On Oprah

Karen Clark
Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 2017

Source: NBC / Getty

Seal decided to jump on Instagram earlier this week and imply that Oprah knew about Harvey Weinstein’s creepy behavior in Hollywood, but decided to remain quiet.

First of all, why is Seal trying to start beef with Oprah of allllll people???

 

After some internet backlash, Seal recorded a Facebook video to try to clear things up.

According to LoveBScott.com, “He explains that he wasn’t calling out Oprah for her past friendship with Harvey Weinstein — he was just making social commentary on the state of Hollywood and hypocrites who support the #MeToo movement. He also goes on to assure is Blackness and calls out Fox News and Stacey Dash for trying to turn his stance into a negative.”

Ok, Seal.

 

 

Best of Black Hair At The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards

Award season is officially in full swing! Here are the top hair moments from Black Hollywood at the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards. We were awed with voluminous pompadours, sleek and chic looks, and more. Click through our gallery for award winning hairstyles that stole the show on the red carpet. Tell us your favorite look in the comment section. If you try one of these looks, tag us @HelloBeautiful.

 

