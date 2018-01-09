The Weeknd Slams H&M over ‘coolest monkey’ hoodie, celebrities react

The Weeknd revealed his new clothing line with H&M back in September, but it looks this relationship has come to a screeching halt. The Weekend is among many celebrities slamming H&M’s controversial ad for a new “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” children’s hoodie.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: