School systems to release students early due to Winter Weather Advisory/Warnings

Jodi Berry
Snow blankets the Washington region.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Wake County is under a Winter Advisory beginning at noon today. One to two inches of now could fall and possibly stick to the roads. East of Raleigh to include Johnston, Nash and Edgecome counties, a Winter Storm Warning starts at noon with up to four inches of snow expected.

The following school systems are releasing students early.

Clinton City Schools Closing Early on Wednesday, January 3

Edgecombe County Schools Closing 3 Hours Early on Wednesday, January 3

Franklin County Schools Closing Early on Wednesday, January 3

Harnett County Schools Closing Early on Wednesday, January 3

Johnston County Schools Closing Early on Wednesday, January 3

Rocky Mount Prep School Closing 3 Hours Early on Wednesday, January 3

Southern Wake Academy Closing at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, January 3

Wake County Public Schools Closing 2 Hours Early on Wednesday, January 3

Wayne County Schools Closing 3 Hours Early on Wednesday, January 3

Wilson County Schools Closing 2 Hours Early on Wednesday, January 3

Wilson Preparatory Academy Closing Early on Wednesday, January 3

