School systems to release students early due to Winter Weather Advisory/Warnings

Wake County is under a Winter Advisory beginning at noon today. One to two inches of now could fall and possibly stick to the roads. East of Raleigh to include Johnston, Nash and Edgecome counties, a Winter Storm Warning starts at noon with up to four inches of snow expected.
The following school systems are releasing students early.
Clinton City Schools Closing Early on Wednesday, January 3
Edgecombe County Schools Closing 3 Hours Early on Wednesday, January 3
Franklin County Schools Closing Early on Wednesday, January 3
Harnett County Schools Closing Early on Wednesday, January 3
Johnston County Schools Closing Early on Wednesday, January 3
Rocky Mount Prep School Closing 3 Hours Early on Wednesday, January 3
Southern Wake Academy Closing at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, January 3
Wake County Public Schools Closing 2 Hours Early on Wednesday, January 3
Wayne County Schools Closing 3 Hours Early on Wednesday, January 3
Wilson County Schools Closing 2 Hours Early on Wednesday, January 3
Wilson Preparatory Academy Closing Early on Wednesday, January 3
