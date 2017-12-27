Entertainment News
T.I. Does It Again! Surprises Single Mothers In Target…Buys Christmas Gifts For Their Kids

Karen Clark
Every year T.I. makes us fall in love with him all over again. The rapper surprised people in a Target by announcing that all single mothers should meet him in the back of the store. He then proceeded to purchase Christmas gifts for their children. The good deed cost him $20,000 which he managed to spend in just 30 minutes.

 

 

