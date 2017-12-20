5-Year-Old Calls 911 To Warn Them That The Grinch Is Trying To Steal Christmas

We love a cute Christmas story. This is the winner for this year. This 5-year-old called 911 to warn them about the Grinch after seeing the movie.

5-year-old boy calls 911 to stop the Grinch: "Because the Grinch is gonna steal Christmas!" pic.twitter.com/koxMozEkgQ — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 19, 2017

And it looks like everyone else loved it, too!

That is the most adorable story ever! Thank you police officers for doing this. I firmly believe a young child's purity should be preserve as long as posible. Merry Christmas! — 🐻BigCubFan 🐻❤️🇵🇷 (@daevin17) December 19, 2017

Not all heros wear capes. Thanks lil guy! pic.twitter.com/DnJYlsjPRY — Sarah Jones (@JonesySarah) December 19, 2017

A young boy called 911 to stop the Grinch from stealing Christmas https://t.co/gVl4NlBLG6 pic.twitter.com/tHMzTtsryX — TIME (@TIME) December 19, 2017

