5-Year-Old Calls 911 To Warn Them That The Grinch Is Trying To Steal Christmas

Karen Clark
Jim Carrey In 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas'

Source: Archive Photos / Getty

We love a cute Christmas story. This is the winner for this year. This 5-year-old called 911 to warn them about the Grinch after seeing the movie.

 

And it looks like everyone else loved it, too!

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

