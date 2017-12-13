PBS Suspends Tavis Smiley After Being Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Photo by

News One
Breaking
Home > News One

PBS Suspends Tavis Smiley After Being Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

There are several serious accusations against the host.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

According to an exclusive report from Variety, Tavis Smiley has been accused of sexual misconduct. He is currently suspended from his half-hour interview program that airs weeknights on PBS.

The network released a statement, “Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of Tavis Smiley, produced by TS Media, an independent production company. PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.”

Allegedly, Tavis had sexual relations with “multiple subordinates” and “some witnesses interviewed expressed concern that their employment status was linked to the status of a sexual relationship with Smiley.” Tavis is also accused of creating a threatening and verbally abusive work environment.

Back in February, Jacques Hyzagi, a former producer on Smiley’s television show, claimed in the Observer that Smiley’s “misogyny is always creeping around, barely camouflaged by Midwestern good manners.” She said Smiley once picked up a woman at the Orlando airport and said she was a “f**k buddy.” She also alleged that Smiley had a romantic relationship with another producer and would often denigrate PBS executives.

Overnight, Tavis Smiley responded to the allegations on social media.

In a Facebook post, the popular talk show host advocates that he has never “groped, sexually exposed myself, or coerced any colleague in the workplace ever in my 30-year career.”

SOURCE: Variety

SEE ALSO: 

Embattled Rep. John Conyers Announces His Immediate Retirement

Grab Em By The P***y: Trump Caught Bragging On Tape About Groping Women

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

pbs , Sexual Harrassment , Tavis Smiley

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Breaking
PBS Suspends Tavis Smiley After Being Accused Of…
 12 hours ago
12.14.17
23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
SAG Award Nominations Are Out!
 16 hours ago
12.13.17
MAJOR
Patti LaBelle Puts Her Stamp Of Approval On…
 19 hours ago
12.13.17
US-IT-LIFESTYLE-GOOGLE
Top Google Searched Subjects And People Of 2017
 20 hours ago
12.13.17
TODAY
You’re Fired? Omarosa Is OUT At The White…
 20 hours ago
12.13.17
'Girls Trip' Atlanta Screening
Jada Pinkett Smith Goes In On Golden Globes:…
 22 hours ago
12.13.17
Star Transformation: Regina Hall
 2 days ago
12.12.17
The Alfred Mann Foundation's Annual Black-Tie Gala
Social Media chimes in on hilarious Terrence Howard…
 2 days ago
12.12.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Mariahlynn Makes A Trip To Doctor…
 2 days ago
12.12.17
K. Michelle Is Having More Surgery To Get…
 3 days ago
12.12.17
Daisy Ridley Admit She’s A Huge Beyonce Fan…
 3 days ago
12.12.17
75th Annual Golden Globe Nominations Announcement
Golden Globe Nominations Are Out!
 3 days ago
12.11.17
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
Tiffany Haddish Wants To Know If NeNe Leakes…
 3 days ago
12.12.17
Facebook, Google And Twitter Testify Before Congress On Russian Disinformation
Who’s on the SNL naughty list?
 3 days ago
12.11.17
Photos