Black Women Saved Alabama From An Accused Pedophile And The Internets Are Here For It

Thank a Black woman today. That’s basically the message that social media has been sharing since we learned that it was the votes of Black women that helped defeat Roy Moore in Alabama’s special election yesterday.
First, the numbers:
Next, the responses:
