Top Google Searched Subjects And People Of 2017

Karen Clark
US-IT-LIFESTYLE-GOOGLE

Source: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Getty

According to Google, these were the top searched subjects of the year in the United States:

1. Hurricane Irma

2. Matt Lauer

3. Tom Petty

4. Super Bowl

5. Las Vegas Shooting

6. Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight

7. Solar Eclipse

8. Hurricane Harvey

9. Aaron Hernandez

10. Fidget Spinner

 

Top Searched People in the United States:

1. Matt Lauer

2. Meghan Markle

3. Harvey Weinstein

4. Michael Flynn

5. Kevin Spacey

6. Bill O’Reilly

7. Melania Trump

8. Kathy Griffin

9. Milo Yiannopoulos

10. Gal Gadot

 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are the cover stars for Vanity Fair November 2017 issue. The gorgeous editorial was shot by Mario Testino and styled by Jessica Diehl. Get into this gorgeous editorial below.  

 

Photos