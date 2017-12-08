Entertainment News
Beyonce Can’t Shop At Target In Peace

Karen Clark
CVS Acquires Target's Pharmacy And Clinic Businesses For $1.9 Billion

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Who knew? Queen B ventures out to Target just like the rest of us.

She was spotted at the popular store with Mama Tina and Blue Ivy in tow. I wonder if she scanned her Cartweel app.

 

 

Photos