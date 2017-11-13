TJMS
Top Of The Morning: What’s Going On Los Angeles?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
11/13/17- Los Angeles lit up over the weekend with even more sexual harassment claims. Tom thinks there’s an epidemic going on! But comedian DeRay Davis noticed that none of the offenders are good-looking, what’s up with that?

Photos