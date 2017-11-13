Top Of The Morning: What’s Going On Los Angeles?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

11/13/17- Los Angeles lit up over the weekend with even more sexual harassment claims. Tom thinks there’s an epidemic going on! But comedian DeRay Davis noticed that none of the offenders are good-looking, what’s up with that?

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!