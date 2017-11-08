Jill Scott files for divorce and its already getting ugly

According to Bossip, singer Jill Scott is calling it quits after less than 18 months of marriage. Jill and Mike Dobson were married in June 2016, says that it would be “unsafe” for her to continue living with her husband. The divorce documents she filed she cites “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper.” She also cites irreconcilable differences.

Scott and Dobson have been separated and living in separate homes since September 5, the couple did not have any kids together.

