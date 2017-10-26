Movie News
Flexible Movie Cost?

Neon at Night

You’ve been to see a movie that just came out and it was only you and 5 other people in the theater? If you have then if Regal Cinemas experiment works, you will pay less during non-peak times and more during peak times. Now, it seems like they are already doing that with matinees and evening prices but maybe there will be a bigger difference.

If this works, AMC, Cinemark and other movie theater chain could follow. This hasn’t been a good year for movies. Movie sales have been poor. Many believe that Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and other streaming service could be the blame for the fall in movie sales. That and the lack of quality movies. We’ll have to see if this works out.

 

comments – Add Yours
