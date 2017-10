Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down: Diamond & Silk’s Clap Back At Eminem Over Trump Diss

Diamond and Silk responded to Eminem.

There are no words.

I'm crying. pic.twitter.com/hEeEFWpeYs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 12, 2017

Video bloggers Diamond and Silk and supporters of #45 test their rap skills. The two make a diss video directed towards Eminem for calling out Trump at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. You have to watch it for yourself to believe it!

