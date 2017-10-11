NeNe Leakes Calls Kim Zolciak Racist; Kim Threatens To Sue

Another day of drama in the world of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kim Zolciak is threatening to sue NeNe Leakes for millions if she doesn’t apologize for calling her and her daughter Brielle racists and members of the KKK, according to TMZ.

Allegedly, Kim has already had an attorney send a demand letter to NeNe. The drama stems from a video that Brielle posted from NeNe’s house that appeared to show roaches crawling on the bathroom floor.

NeNe responded on social media:

“We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky pu**y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f**king wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner.”

NeNe added, “You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child’s place.”

According to TMZ, the lawyer’s letter says that statements about Kim and her daughter are “outrageous and malicious lies.”

The demand letter from the lawyer asks for a retraction of the statments on social media and an apology. It also says, according to TMZ, that it’s not racist for Brielle to point out NeNe’s roaches and goes on to say that it’s NeNe who shared the video on her own social media platforms.

Messy.

