Pastor Creflo And Taffi Dollar Will Be In Raleigh This Week For A One Night Only Event

Join Creflo and Taffi Dollar live for a night of communion, healing, and prayer at this year’s Raleigh Change Experience. This power-packed night with Creflo and Taffi Dollar will be at 7:00 p.m. on October 13th for one night only at the Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts. This is a FREE Event, but seating is limited. Bring your family and friends for this life changing experience and reserve your tickets today here.

 

 

