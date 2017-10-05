Sybil Can’t Get Enough Of Tank And His Music!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Sybil is one happy girl! Tank has a new album called Savage that is out now! Sybil was fanning herself when he walked into the studio!

Sherri had to ask what Tank’s secret is when he sings his songs. He replied, “I ask questions, and I listen. I internalize that information and put it to music.”

This was an especially funny interview as Sherri, Kym and Sybil could not handle Tank. From playing his music to having him in the studio, “the thirst was real,” said Tank.

Now all the ladies love Tank’s calendar and have been asking for more. “I’ve got too many requests for it. I’m going to make another calendar. We are going to start getting a calendar for 2018.”

So, ladies, you’re in luck! Get ready to be blessed!

