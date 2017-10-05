Demetria McKinney Says Her Album Is ‘The Best Reflection Of Who I Am’

Demetria McKinney has been busy! Her new album Officially Yours drops on October 6, 2017, and she stars as Whitney Houston in the TV One biopic of Bobbi Kristina which premieres on Sunday, October 8, 2017.

On her song Easy which McKinney says, “It’s at number 5 on the charts. I’m very excited.” She thanked Tom for playing it on the station so much.

Recently the Bobbi Kristina biopic has received a lot of backlash from Bobby Brown. With McKinney playing the role of Whitney Houston you tend to wonder how this could have affected her.

“It hasn’t affected me personally. I think that we all came together to do justice for the people we were portraying. TV One did approach it with a lot of sensitivity. It’s a story that can really benefit our daughters.”

McKinney is a big fan of Whitney Houston and credits her music for getting her through tough times and the inspiration for wanting to sing. Being able to play the role of Houston was a huge honor.

“I know I am not Whitney Houston. I am fully aware! What I wanted to do was give people the mindset of her. The essence of her,” she expressed.

This album has been like her baby, as she’s worked very hard on it. “I’ve been working on this thing for about 7-8 years. It’s the best reflection of who I am.”

Photos