Watch As President Obama Surprises Michelle With Sweet Anniversary Video Message

Karen Clark
US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GARDEN

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Yesterday, Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated 25 years of marriage!

While serving as a keynote speaker at The Pennsylvania Conference for Women along with Shonda Rhimes, Mrs. Obama was surprised with a video message from her husband.

 

