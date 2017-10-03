Christopher Williams Busted For Stealing Headphones!

Oh, my.
Christopher Williams was arrested in Georgia for stealing a pair of JBL headphones from a Kohl’s. They cost $99.99.
Yes, you read that correctly. Kohl’s.
According to TMZ, the singer put on a baseball cap before walking into the store with a tote bag. He grabbed the headphones, put them in the tote and was stopped by security before he could exit the store. Williams told security that he forgot he had put them in the bag, according to TMZ.
He was arrested and charged with petty theft. He was released hours later.
