Deals And Freebies: Today is National Coffee Day

Jodi Berry
Close-Up Of Coffees With Roasted Coffee Beans Served On Table

Source: Francesco Perre / EyeEm / Getty

National Coffee Day is September 29th! Did you know that the majority of consumers take their coffee black? Or that they spend an average of $7.90 a week to get their caffeine fix? A survey conducted with over 1,000 consumers discovered the top coffee trends throughout the nation.

Check out some of the deals and freebies:

Dunkin’ Doughnuts – Check out these great deals:

Join DD Perks now and get a free beverage and enjoy 30 days of free shipping from Rue La La
On National Coffee Day get a medium-sized hot coffee for free when you purchase a medium/large/extra large cup of hot coffee

McDonald’s – Get a free McCafe Latte or Frappe when you download the My McCafe App

Cinnabon – Free 12 oz coffee on National Coffee Day

Krispy Kreme – Free coffee for National Coffee Weekend (9/29-10/1)

DISCLAIMER: Please read all coupon details and call your local store to make sure the offer is eligible for your location.

