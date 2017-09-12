Congressional Black Caucus May Call For Trump Impeachment

News One
The CBC was one of the first parties to call for President Richard Nixon's impeachment.

Asha French, NewsOne Contributor
The Congressional Black Caucus could vote to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump Wednesday during a scheduled meeting, according to Newsweek.

CBC Chairman, Louisiana U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, scheduled the vote after Trump failed to denounce White supremacy following last month’s deadly domestic terror attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, blaming violence on “all sides.”

Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, who is also CBC Caucus Whip, was one of the first Black congressional voices to call for the “removal” of Trump in the wake of his Charlottesville comments

For the sake of the soul of our country, we must come together to restore our national dignity that has been robbed by Donald Trump’s presence in the White House,” Moore wrote in a brief statement released just three days after the Charlottesville rallies ended. “My Republican friends, I implore you to work with us within our capacity as elected officials to remove this man as our commander-in-chief and help us move forward from this dark period in our nation’s history.”

The CBC is scheduled to look at “a variety of issues” in making a case for or against Trump’s impeachment during Wednesday’s meeting. If the body of Black legislators decides to officially call for impeaching a sitting president, it wouldn’t be the first time. In 1973, the CBC was one of the first congressional parties to call for then-President Richard Nixon‘s impeachment. He resigned a year later. Wednesday’s discussion will likely include Nixon as a “guiding comparison,” Newsweek wrote.

However, the country may not be get the same result as Nixon this time around.

There’s “little chance” that the CBC’s call for impeachment could lead to Trump’s remove from office, according to Newsweek. It would require a majority vote in the House and a two-thirds majority in the Senate, both of which are controlled by Republicans. While there could be a transfer of powers after the 2018 mid-term elections, it should be noted that Newsweek also predicted little chance that Trump would be elected.

SOURCE: Newsweek, U.S Rep. Gwen Moore

