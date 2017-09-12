Entertainment News
L.A. County Department Of Child And Family Services Investigating Dream Kardashian’s Welfare

Sources say DCFS is investigating Dream Kardashian's wellbeing amid Blac Chyna drug abuse accusations.

Foxy NC staff
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 18, 2016

Source: GVK/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian‘s whirlwind relationship ended catastrophically with both sides of the table claiming both lies and abuse.

The one innocent life caught in the crosshairs of their drama is their daughter, Dream Kardashian. TMZ reports L.A.County’s Department of Child and Family Services is investigating Dream’s well-being amid allegations of drug use and abuse.

The department has alleged filed a case with the L.A. County Dependency court so a judge can determine the welfare of the now 10-month-old. The investigation was reportedly under way even before Blac & Rob officially split.

Back in July, Blac Chyna won a restraining order against Rob after he illegally released nude photos of the model and entrepreneur. In court documents, Chyna also claimed the estranged reality star had physically abused her.

