Issa Rae Is The Newest Face Of CoverGirl

Steady slaying and taking names.

Foxy NC staff
2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


If the season two finale of “Insecure” didn’t take you out, Issa Rae, the show’s star and creator has one more surprise up her sleeve.

On Tuesday, the HBO star announced that she is the official face of CoverGirl.

Rae star posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying that the makeup conglomerate chose her to represent the brand.

“I remember being an awkward black girl in high school, reading the pagers of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through @COVERGIRL ads, singing their slogan in my head. Never EVER in my life did I imagine I’d be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what’s to come,” Rae wrote.

The writer/producer joins a host of other celebrities who posed for the brand including Queen Latifah, Janelle Monae, Tyra Banks, Rihanna and Eva Marcille.

