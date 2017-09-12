Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Desperate To Reclaim Her Spot On ‘RHOA’

Producers of reality tv show ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ gave its star Phaedra Parks the axe after she maliciously spread lies about fellow castmate and former bestie

The ‘sex dungeon’ became a key storyline and point of contention between Phaedra and the cast as the dramatic truth unfolded at the end of last season.

Now, an insider close to Radar Online reveals the Georgia peach is desperate to get back her spot on the show.

According to the rumor mill, “She’s desperate for cash,” the source told Radar.

“She’s trying to sell one of her homes and lease a recently purchased home because she doesn’t have the substantial income that she was earning on RHOA.”

The also added, “She has been in constant contact with producers asking to make a cameo or be part of the series in some capacity. They have repeatedly declined her offers because she no longer has an organic relationship with any of the season 10 cast members.”

Another friction point between the 43-year-old and producers was her secret dating life. Because Phaedra refused to date on camera, the show reportedly took back her $1.3 million check.

According to the source, Phaedra tried to negotiate with producers to “date and open up more about her personal life” in order to get back in their good graces.

This offer was reportedly declined.

