Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Desperate To Reclaim Her Spot On ‘RHOA’

The former 'RHOA' peach is allegedly contacting producers trying to get back on the show.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Super Bowl LI Parties

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Producers of reality tv show ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ gave its star Phaedra Parks the axe after she maliciously spread lies about fellow castmate and former bestie Kandi Burruss.

The ‘sex dungeon’ became a key storyline and point of contention between Phaedra and the cast as the dramatic truth unfolded at the end of last season.

Now, an insider close to Radar Online reveals the Georgia peach is desperate to get back her spot on the show.

According to the rumor mill, “She’s desperate for cash,” the source told Radar.

“She’s trying to sell one of her homes and lease a recently purchased home because she doesn’t have the substantial income that she was earning on RHOA.”

The also added, “She has been in constant contact with producers asking to make a cameo or be part of the series in some capacity. They have repeatedly declined her offers because she no longer has an organic relationship with any of the season 10 cast members.”

Another friction point between the 43-year-old and producers was her secret dating life. Because Phaedra refused to date on camera, the show reportedly took back her $1.3 million check.

According to the source, Phaedra tried to negotiate with producers to “date and open up more about her personal life” in order to get back in their good graces.

This offer was reportedly declined.

RELATED LINKS

VIDEO: Phaedra Parks Catches Holy Ghost At Tasha Cobb Album Release

You Don’t Have To Lie, Sis: Phaedra Parks Attempts To Shut Down Rumors That She’s Facing Financial Woes

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Desperate To Reclaim Her Spot On ‘RHOA’

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Janet Jackson’s Brother On Her Marriage: ‘She Was…
 11 hours ago
09.13.17
Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Desperate To Reclaim Her…
 19 hours ago
09.13.17
CoverGirls: All The Beautiful Black Women Who Made…
 20 hours ago
09.13.17
Issa Rae Is The Newest Face Of CoverGirl
 22 hours ago
09.13.17
L.A. County Department Of Child And Family Services…
 23 hours ago
09.13.17
US-POLITICS-NATIONAL LAWYERS CONVENTION
Ted Cruz “Likes” Porn…Blames Mishap On Staff Aide
 23 hours ago
09.12.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Ain’t Got Nothing But Hands…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
#SameBae: Atlanta Woman Catches BF Cheating With Her…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
VIDEO: When Molly Met Toni Childs
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Martin Lawrence & Mariah Carey To Be Honored…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett & Courtney B.…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Everything You Need To Know About Idris Elba’s…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
Angelina Jolie’s Gorgeous Daughter Zahara Steals The Show…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson’s Best Instagram Pics
 2 days ago
09.11.17
BMM 2016
Photos