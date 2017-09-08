Tracee Ellis Ross Shares The Side Of Mom Diana Ross That We Don’t Get To See

We love hearing the behind-the-scenes stories of our favorite artists…especially the living legends like Diana Ross!

Tracee Ellis Ross recently sat down with W Magazine and shared some cute memories of her mother, The Boss.

MOM ~ @wmag A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Love it.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark