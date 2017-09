Well, clearly, Drake likes to be surrounded by inspiration. At least that’s what we’re gathering from the 6-foot photo in his recording studio.

Drake has a 6 foot Beyoncé portrait in his recording studio. pic.twitter.com/P5100YOQA1 — Beyoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) September 6, 2017

Rihanna walking in his studio like pic.twitter.com/uE9r6ZA3qp — BEYSBRAiD (@Beyondbeys) September 6, 2017

