Michael Jackson’s Bad Album Released 30 Years Ago Today

Jodi Berry
Michael Jackson 'Whos Bad'

Source: Beacon Theatre / Beacon Theatre

30 years ago today, Michael Jackson’s “Bad” was the entertainment industry’s most highly anticipated album. “Bad” had a whole new level of sound that added to his resume, earning Jackson two Grammys, it also it marked the huge influence Jackson had on many of today’s biggest artists. Not to mention, it marked Jackson’s return to the spotlight after his nearly two-year disappearance that began in 1985.

Jackson composed nine of the album’s eleven tracks, receiving co-producer credit for the entire album. Five of the tracks went number 1, with 2 songs charting in the top 10. The album sold an estimated 35 million copies worldwide, and in 2017, “Bad” was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Check out the Bad video directed by Martin Scorsesem and Wesley Snipes as the rival gang leader.

bad , Michael Jackosn

