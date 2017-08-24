Serena Williams Shows Off Bare Baby Bump

Serena’s due date is getting closer and she intends to keep exercising for as long as possible while pregnant. Williams showed off her growing belly in a snapshot of herself sitting in profile.

The tennis star is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.

