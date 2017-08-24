Daycare Worker Duct Tapes 4-Year-Old Girl To Chair And Posts On Social Media

A daycare worker in Missouri duct taped a 4-year-old girl to a chair and posted it to a social media site. Apparently, her parents didn’t hear about the incident until someone from the Department of Children and Family Services sent it to her.
The little girl’s father wants the facility shut down and and the responsible person jailed. The mother says no one from the daycare ever contacted them about the incident. The mother also posted photos of the child on Facebook and referred to a separate incident at the daycare where the facility didn’t properly document a situation with a small rock being lodged in her daughter’s ear.
Back To Cool: 50 Stylish Outfits For The First Day Of School
50 photos Launch gallery
Back To Cool: 50 Stylish Outfits For The First Day Of School
1.1 of 50
2.2 of 50
3.3 of 50
4.4 of 50
5.5 of 50
6.6 of 50
7.7 of 50
8.8 of 50
9.9 of 50
10.10 of 50
11.11 of 50
12.12 of 50
13.13 of 50
14.14 of 50
15.15 of 50
16.16 of 50
17.17 of 50
18.18 of 50
19.19 of 50
20.20 of 50
21.21 of 50
22.22 of 50
23.23 of 50
24.24 of 50
25.25 of 50
26.26 of 50
27.27 of 50
28.28 of 50
29.29 of 50
30.30 of 50
31.31 of 50
32.32 of 50
33.33 of 50
34.34 of 50
35.35 of 50
36.36 of 50
37.37 of 50
38.38 of 50
39.39 of 50
40.40 of 50
41.41 of 50
42.42 of 50
43.43 of 50
44.44 of 50
45.45 of 50
46.46 of 50
47.47 of 50
48.48 of 50
49.49 of 50
50.50 of 50
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours