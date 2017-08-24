Black Moms Matter: Ever Dated Your Kids Teacher Or Doctor? Would You?

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/24/17- Jeffery’s science teacher looks like Gollum! He definitely wants to date but Sherri might bite the bullet if her son keeps failing science class! However, Kym’s son goes to a Catholic school with a bunch of nuns. But she’ll do what she has to do because she’s slept with the cable man for free t. v. before! She did it so her son could learn more by watching PBS!

