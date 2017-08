Rev. Al Sharpton Ask ‘What Would Dick Gregory Expect Of Us?’

Your browser does not support iframes.

After listening to the speech that President Donald Trump gave in Arizona, Reverend Al. Sharpton asked himself the question what would Dick Gregory expect of us?

Well, the Reverend says, “The best way we can try to come to a real answer is to see what he did. And that is to challenge and stay on the frontline and speak truth to power until you can turn it around. Don’t just do that but make it work.”

