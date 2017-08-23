TJMS
Johnny Gill Is Happy For The New Millennial Support

Foxy NC staff
Singer Johnny Gill is a member of the R&B group New Edition! He calls in to talk about his live stream on GFNTV.

Bill Bellamy was so excited to have Johnny on the show! He kept talking about his 11-year-old son singing the songs in his car. “My son knows Johnny Gill from the biopic of New Edition,” explained Bill.

The biopic helped reintroduce Johnny to a new generation. Johnny explained, “It’s absolutely amazing. It’s like lightning striking twice. A whole other generation that’s waiting for this tour to get started.”

BMM 2016
Photos