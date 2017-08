Special Commentary: Roland Martin Puts A Read On Pastor Paula White

Your browser does not support iframes.

Last night televangelist Paula White made some eyebrow raising remarks saying that Donald Trump was, “raised up by God” and comparing him to Queen Esther.

Well, Roland Martin wasn’t having any of it as he was quick to call the pastor out! Roland gives a sermon like no other!

