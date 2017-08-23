Hank Aaron Wants The NFL To Give Kaepernick A Chance

Your browser does not support iframes.

Over the weekend, Roland Martin was honored this weekend by baseball legend Hank Aaron’s Freedom Fighters Awards this past weekend.The two had a conversation over the NFL black balling Colin Kaepernick.

“I think he’s [Colin Kaepernick] getting a raw deal. He is 1,2,3,4. I don’t think anybody can do the things he could do. I wish somebody would open up and give him a chance,” explained Aaron.

Kaepernick had a silent protest and took a knee to speak out against police brutality and the NFL is sacking him. Players on the Cleveland Browns protested at their game in response to police brutality. Aaron replied to this saying, “I’d love to see some other players stand up. I think it would help him [Colin Kaepernick].”

“What we are seeing is NFL owners penalizing this brother for standing up, ” explained Martin.

How is it that Hank Aaron a legend in the baseball world was able to speak out against the NFL and yet there have been no NFL legends who have come out to stand up against this.

