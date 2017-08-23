TJMS
Home > TJMS

Hank Aaron Wants The NFL To Give Kaepernick A Chance

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Over the weekend, Roland Martin was honored this weekend by baseball legend Hank Aaron’s Freedom Fighters Awards this past weekend.The two had a conversation over the NFL black balling Colin Kaepernick.

“I think he’s [Colin Kaepernick] getting a raw deal. He is 1,2,3,4. I don’t think anybody can do the things he could do. I wish somebody would open up and give him a chance,” explained Aaron.

Kaepernick had a silent protest and took a knee to speak out against police brutality and the NFL is sacking him. Players on the Cleveland Browns protested at their game in response to police brutality. Aaron replied to this saying, “I’d love to see some other players stand up. I think it would help him [Colin Kaepernick].”

“What we are seeing is NFL owners penalizing this brother for standing up, ” explained Martin.

How is it that Hank Aaron a legend in the baseball world was able to speak out against the NFL and yet there have been no NFL legends who have come out to stand up against this.

 

 

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Hank Aaron Wants The NFL To Give Kaepernick A Chance

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
UK- 'National Movie Awards' in London
Amy Schumer Wants To Be Paid What Chris…
 1 hour ago
08.23.17
Maxine Waters: ‘If You Come For Me, I’m…
 12 hours ago
08.23.17
Welp! Mary J. Blige Owes The IRS $6.5…
 15 hours ago
08.23.17
Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Feels Like The Luckiest Man…
 21 hours ago
08.23.17
Tiger Woods’ Nude Photos Leaked
 22 hours ago
08.23.17
Italians Confuse Samuel L. Jackson & Magic Johnson…
 23 hours ago
08.23.17
Johnson & Johnson To Pay $417 Million To…
 24 hours ago
08.23.17
Mother Arrested For Encouraging Her Daughter To Fight…
 24 hours ago
08.23.17
Los Angeles Times
Beyonce’s Trying To Make Us Think We Can…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Grieving Father Dies Of A Broken Heart On…
 1 day ago
08.23.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
Woman Surfaces With Stories Of Underage Sex With…
 1 day ago
08.23.17
Kevin Hart Responds To The Drama Between Eniko…
 1 day ago
08.23.17
Marlon Wayans Insisted That Black Women Lead Writers…
 2 days ago
08.22.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Hazel E Is Acting Like Beyonce…
 2 days ago
08.22.17
BMM 2016
Photos