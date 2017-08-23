Who’s The Black Man Behind Trump?

Ever wonder who’s the black man standing behind Donald Trump at most of his rallies and speeches over the past year?

Well wonder no more, the black man standing behind the President is Michael Symonette otherwise known as “Michael The Black Man”.

Symonette is the one behind the “BLACKS FOR TRUMP” sign at his rallies and is usually seen wearing a shirt that says, “TRUMP & Republicans Are Not Racist.”

The Trump supporter is the owner of a website called Gods2.com, where he writes articles supporting Donald Trump and condemns anyone who doesn’t agree with him. He also has a YouTube channel under the name of Maurice Symonette where he uploads often.

At the Trump rally in Arizona, August 22, 2017, you can see Symonette standing behind the president cheering along with all the other supporters.

According to the Washington Post, Symonette was once a part of a black supremacist religious cult and in the 1990’s he was charged and then acquitted of a conspiracy to commit two murders.

However, it is clear that this black man loves President Donald Trump.

(Photo Credit: YouTube)

