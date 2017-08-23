Durham Rescue Mission Giving Away Thousands Of Backpacks Today

The annual backpack giveaway at the Durham Rescue Mission is happening today! Volunteers are on hand to give away 3,000 backpacks at the Center for Hope on Main Street, according to ABC11.
The organization also plans to hand out thousands of hotdogs, hundreds of pounds of barbecue and hundreds of bags of groceries.
